FM hails India’s decision to send ministers for Kartarpur ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday welcomed India’s decision to send its two ministers to attend the ground-breaking of Kartarpur Corridor, terming it a “positive response to Pakistan’s move”.

“Indian Foreign has responded well to Pakistan’s initiative in its bid to bring the Sikh community closer,” Qureshi said during his visit to the stall of Indian High Commission here at the Pakistan Foreign Office Women’s Association (PFOWA) charity bazar.

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in reply to Foreign Minister Qureshi’s letter has confirmed sending two ministers namely Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri to attend the Kartarpur event scheduled for November 28. Qureshi said with a single yet significant step, Pakistan had won the hearts of millions of Sikhs.

He expressed confidence that Kartarpur Corridor would attract members of Sikh community to Pakistan from across the globe including from the United States and the United Kingdom. “The Sikh community will be greeted here amid sentiments of love and would bring back positive image about Pakistan and its people,” he said.

Earlier, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria received Foreign Minister Qureshi at the stall. The foreign minister also paid visit to various stalls set up by other countries including China, Turkey, Japan and Central Asian states.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi says there is a complete national consensus that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an engine of economic progress and development for Pakistan. Talking to a private TV channel he said Chinese also considered Pakistan’s economic stability and this time tested friendship will further grow irrespective of the political parties at the helms of affairs.

To a question Qureshi said opening of Kartarpur corridor is a long standing desire of the Sikh community living in India.

He said endorsement by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet over Kartarpur corridor is a great diplomatic triumph for Pakistan.

Foreign minister said the government wants to engage India on all forums without being oblivious to the core issue of held Kashmir. He reiterated Pakistan’s desire for peace and stability in Afghanistan and said it desired China to also play its role in resolving the issue due to its prominent position in the region.