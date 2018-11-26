KP CM promises to publicise 100-day performance of KP

ABBOTTABAD: Vowing to honour pledges, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday said that the 100-day performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government in the province would be made public through the print and electronic media.

He was talking to the media at the residence of senior politician Syed Muzammil Shah here on Sunday after addressing a public meeting. The rally was organised by Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah, the former provincial minister and candidate for the by-election for constituency PK-30, Mansehra.

The seat had fallen vacant after the disqualification of Ziaur Rehman of the Pakistan Muslim League-N for joining the PTI.

The chief minister praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for his vision and said the country would witness a true change as people were aware and wanted accountability of all who had looted and plundered the national wealth.

Lashing out at the rivals, the chief minister said the PTI had just completed three months in office but a series of allegations had been levelled by the opponents.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted a corruption-free Pakistan, adding that the task would be accomplished through a PTI-dedicated team.

Mahmood Khan said that the KP government had focused attention on tourism, for which a lot of new tourist spots were being

identified and the sector could become a major source of earning.

The chief minister said the government had launched work in the health, communication, education, tourism and industrial sectors.

KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Federal Minister Azam Khan Swati, provincial ministers Arshad Ayub, Qalandar Khan Lodhi, Shaukat Yousafzai, MNAs, MPAs, local government representatives, workers and office-bearers of different wings of the PTI including Qari Rashid were present on the occasion.

Earlier, former provincial minister of PPP Ahmad Hussain Shah formally joined the PTI. He had lost the election to PML-N’s Ziaur Rehman.

He presented a lengthy list of demands and said that six schools in Balakot area, including one girls’ college and commerce college buildings, had been constructed but no staff appointed there.

Ahmad Shah demanded an early settlement of the New Balakot City issue through compensation and construction of Sukki Kinari Dam.

Federal Minister Azam Swati, in his speech, asked the voters and PTI supporters to vote for the PTI nominee in the coming by-election of Balakot-Manshera seat of the provincial assembly. He assured them that their long-standing issues relating to the area would be resolved.