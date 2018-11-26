Six dacoits arrested with weapons

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Police claimed to have arrested six dacoits and recovered weapons from them during past 12 hours.
A police spokesman said that Jaranwala Sadr police, on a tip-off, raided and nabbed three dacoits - Muhammad Bilal (ringleader), his accomplices Muhammad Usman and Qasim - from Chak 108/GB. The police also recovered weapons from their possession, who were wanted by the police of Khurrianwala, Jaranwala and Sadar circles in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases.
Similarly, Samanabad police also arrested three dacoits - Adnan (ringleader), Irfan and Nayyar Abbas - from Graveyard Morr and recovered weapons from their possession. The accused were locked behind the bars after registration of cases.
