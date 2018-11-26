15 ‘Pakistani papas’ work on display

ISLAMABAD: With the objective to highlight male role models and create a dialogue on gender equality in parenthood, the embassy of Sweden in collaboration with Shirakat – Partnership for Development and the Swedish Institute launched a photo exhibition at Centaurus Mall.

The 15 fathers participating in the exhibition were selected through #PakistaniPapas photo contest on online and off-line embassy channels. The photos and captions explore how Pakistani fathers view their own male role in contrast to the traditional, stereotype parental role.

By documenting themselves engaging in day-to-day activities such as combing their daughter’s hair, cooking and playing together and changing diapers, they wish to convey one key message: that they are highly motivated and determined to be actively present in their children’s lives.

“We are here today to highlight fathers who are active and share responsibilities with their spouses. We are quite impressed by the good response of this competition as we received entries from across Pakistan. This exhibition aims to travel to different cities around Pakistan. And the message that fathers involvement is key to gender equality and child development travels with it. Equal parenting has positive effects on children and parents as well as on society. Men’s equal involvement in child upbringing and household responsibilities brings huge societal and economic benefits. Equal parenting also allows women to be professionally engaged” said Swedish Ambassador, Ingrid Johansson.

Mehran, a tailor by profession and participating in the exhibition said, “Family life is changing in Pakistan and so is the role that mothers and fathers play at work and at home. I bring my son with me to work sometimes. To be honest, it’s not easy to concentrate on work when he is around but I manage somehow.”

The project ‘Pakistani Papas’ is inspired by the Swedish photographer, Johan Bävman’s exhibition on Swedish Dads – a photo series documenting the lives of fathers in Sweden.