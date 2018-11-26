close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
Varsity rejects video about illegal appointments

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018

MARDAN: The administration of Women University has rejected a video uploaded on the social media about the illegal means used in appointment of staff.

A statement by the university spokesman said that selection on merit and transparency in appointments of staff and faculty is the top priority of the vice chancellor.

The statement claimed a letter pad containing the logo of Women University, Mardan has been used in the video that went viral.

The spokesman called it a conspiracy to defame the university and asked the government to take strict action against the culprits who issued the fake appointment letters. “The university ensures transparency and merit-based selection at every step and such kind of baseless allegations can demean the standard of the institute and also affect students.

This is why an inquiry is necessary by the government authorities,” the statement said. It may be added that Dr Ghazala Yasmin is the vice-chancellor of the Women University, Mardan.

