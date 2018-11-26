close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
Robbers kill cop in Nishtar Colony

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018

LAHORE: A head constable was killed by some robbers in Nishtar Colony Sunday. The robbers had shot and injured the policeman on resistance while snatching money and cell-phone from him. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Body was removed to the morgue. The victim identified as Nawaz was posted at the Traffic Headquarters, Qurban Lines.

