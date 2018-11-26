Robbers kill cop in Nishtar Colony

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A head constable was killed by some robbers in Nishtar Colony Sunday. The robbers had shot and injured the policeman on resistance while snatching money and cell-phone from him. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Body was removed to the morgue. The victim identified as Nawaz was posted at the Traffic Headquarters, Qurban Lines.
LAHORE: A head constable was killed by some robbers in Nishtar Colony Sunday. The robbers had shot and injured the policeman on resistance while snatching money and cell-phone from him. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Body was removed to the morgue. The victim identified as Nawaz was posted at the Traffic Headquarters, Qurban Lines.
Comments