Robbers kill cop in Nishtar Colony

LAHORE: A head constable was killed by some robbers in Nishtar Colony Sunday. The robbers had shot and injured the policeman on resistance while snatching money and cell-phone from him. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Body was removed to the morgue. The victim identified as Nawaz was posted at the Traffic Headquarters, Qurban Lines.