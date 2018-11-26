Doctor, staff booked for rape

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Shocking allegations of rape have emerged against a doctor and staff of the Services Hospital on Sunday.
The matter came to light when a woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a doctor and staff in operation theatre during her operation. An FIR has been registered at the Shadman police station.
LAHORE: Shocking allegations of rape have emerged against a doctor and staff of the Services Hospital on Sunday.
The matter came to light when a woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a doctor and staff in operation theatre during her operation. An FIR has been registered at the Shadman police station.
Comments