Mon Nov 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
Doctor, staff booked for rape

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018

LAHORE: Shocking allegations of rape have emerged against a doctor and staff of the Services Hospital on Sunday.

The matter came to light when a woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a doctor and staff in operation theatre during her operation. An FIR has been registered at the Shadman police station.

