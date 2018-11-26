Philanthropists asked to start welfare projects in Sindh

KARACHI: Governor Imran Ismail has urged philanthropists to come forward and initiate different welfare projects in the province.

The governor said this on Sunday as he paid a visit to the Saylani Welfare Trust (SWT) office in Bahadurabad. “The federal government is committed to bringing improvements in the life of the common man,” he said. “Endeavours are underway to provide shelter homes to shelter-less people, under the special directives of the PM, besides other uplift projects.” He further said that the federal government has decided to launch a health card scheme for the people living below the poverty line. This insurance will provide medical coverage to up to 600,000 such people annually. During his visit, the governor observed that the facilities and services of the SWT were being run in an advanced and systematic manner with utmost honesty and dedication. “The services and role of the management is laudable and in fact inspirational.”

The governor also announced Rs1 million as a donation for the trust. He visited the different sections of the welfare organisation and was informed about the food, education, medical and other welfare facilities being extended to the financially weak segments of the society.