CCRI new cotton variety gets commercial licence

MULTAN: The Central Cotton Research Institute’s (CCRI) variety BT CIM-632 got commercial license and farmers can cultivate it for getting enhanced production up to 40 maund per acre.

The license was taken from the Punjab Seed Council. Earlier, the variety was prepared and trialed by scientists of the Central Cotton Research Institute for two years. After getting approval from the National Coordinated Varietal Trial (NCVT), a national level forum of scientists hailing from all provinces for complete inspection of new cotton varieties, the CCRI variety CIM-632 was presented to the Punjab Seed Council for issuance of commercial license. Recently, the Punjab Seed Council awarded commercial license for the new variety. The new variety of CCRI is capable of good resistance against climate change, pink bollworm, white flies and other viruses. The CCRI sources informed that the variety would bring about revolution in cotton sector. It is considered as one of the leading production variety in the country. To a query about its expected production, the CCRI officials informed that it has capacity to offer over 40 maund per acre. It is pertinent to mention here that an average production of cotton in the country is nearly 21 to 25 maund per acre.

Sub-engineers’ training to start from 28th: Ten sub-engineers of the building department Multan circle will participate in the three days training in Lahore from November 28. According to an official source, the training will be held at the Building Research Station Lahore where director building research station will deliver lectures about checking of quality work and other material including sand, bricks, steel and other essentials used in the construction of a building. The sub-engineers from across the province will participate in this training. The training of XENs and SDOs had already been conducted. The purpose of this training is to guide the officials about checking the quality of work at development projects of the building department.