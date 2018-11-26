NAB does not believe in victimisation: chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that the NAB has proved that it’s actions against all stakeholders are across the board as it does not believe in victimisation.

“The prestige and repute of NAB has increased manifold due to its indiscriminate and visible actions against the mighty as it sees case not face. The NAB believes in self-respect of humanity and does not believe in breaching self-esteem of any person” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said NAB has perfected its procedures and due to this reason corrupt elements are being arrested as well as proclaimed offenders and absconders in order to bring them to justice as per law. He said that NAB since its inception has recovered 297 billion and only 10 billion were spent on the operational cost which is a record achievement.

He said that NAB has filed 1209 corruption references in the respective accountability courts which are under trial and NAB’s overall conviction ratio is about 77 percent which is great achievement, besides recovery of huge amount of ill-gotten money from corrupt which was all amount deposited in the national exchequer. The chairman NAB said corruption is the mother of all evils and the NAB is committed to eradicate corruption by adopting “Accountability for All” policy.