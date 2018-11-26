Cop injured in crossfire between two groups

FAISALABAD: A constable sustained bullet injuries during cross firing between two rival groups in Sadr police precincts here on Sunday.

Police spokesman said that Sadr police received a complaint that two rival groups were fighting and resorting to firing on each other at Gulshan Town, Chak 225/R-B, Malkhanwala. The police team rushed to the spot and tried to control the situation. In the meantime, a bullet hit constable Nauman near his shoulder. Police rounded up two accused from the spot for further investigation. The injured constable was admitted to the hospital and his condition is stated to be out of danger, he added.

CTP drive: The City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched reflectors drive in the city to avoid road accidents during the fog. A CTP spokesman said here on Sunday that the mobile education unit of traffic police had launched a campaign to create awareness among drivers for taking precautionary measures to deal with fog during winter. In this connection, traffic police have also started pasting reflectors on vehicles and urged the drivers to get fog lights installed at their vehicles so that they could drive their vehicles safely, he added.

21 arrested for decanting: Police claimed to have arrested 21 shopkeepers on the charges of decanting and selling petrol and fireworks illegally during last 12 hours. A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Abu Bakr was arrested from Old Central Jail area, Nadeem from Baghwala School, Umair from Khawaja Travel, Jaffar from Chenab Chowk, Ahmad Yar from Jhang Road, Shahbaz, Khalid Hussain, Sajid Mehmood, Aleem Ahmad, Waqas, Waqar, Manzoor, Bashir Ahmad from Chak Jhumra, Ghulam Murtaza from Chak 433-GB, Maqsood Ahmad and Mukhtar from Babar Chowk, Imran from Khurram Chowk, Shan Ali from Rehmania Road, Adnan from Mohallah Mehmood Abad, Amir Islam and Hamid Raza from Jamia Chishtia Chowk. The accused have been locked behind bars.

41 criminals arrested: Police claimed to have arrested 41 criminals, including 18 proclaimed offenders, ere during the last 24 hours here. Police spokesman said here Sunday that police also recovered 14 pistols, 2 guns, 1.670 kilogram charas and 227 litre liquor from their possession. Further investigation is under progress.