close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

Five held

National

A
APP
November 26, 2018

Share

FAISALABAD: Garh police have arrested five persons, including the owner of a brick kiln, on charges of violating ban. Police spokesman said the Tandlianwala assistant commissioner along with his team conducted surprise checking of brick kilns and found a kiln, Azhar Bricks, running. The government had prohibited running of kilns during winter under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) but the kiln situated at village Masoor Ka Chak was violating the ban.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan