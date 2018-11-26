Five held

FAISALABAD: Garh police have arrested five persons, including the owner of a brick kiln, on charges of violating ban. Police spokesman said the Tandlianwala assistant commissioner along with his team conducted surprise checking of brick kilns and found a kiln, Azhar Bricks, running. The government had prohibited running of kilns during winter under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) but the kiln situated at village Masoor Ka Chak was violating the ban.