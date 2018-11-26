close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
Mass-marriage ceremony

National

SIALKOT: A mass-marriage ceremony was held here on Sunday under the aegis of a local NGO. The chief patrons of the organisation, Akhtar Majeed Kapur and Azhar Majeed Kapur said that 20 couples from poor and deserving families of Sialkot got married in the ceremony. The organisation gifted cash, clothes, electronics goods, utensils and many other household items worth more than Rs150,000 to each couple. The relatives of the newly-married couples and a large number of citizens attended the ceremony.

