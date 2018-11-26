close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

Karachi food street demolished

Top Story

A
Agencies
November 26, 2018

Share

KARACHI: An anti-encroachment drive demolished the food street at Karachi’s Hassan Square after the Supreme Court ordered the authorities on Saturday to continue the drive without any interruption.

According to the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) officials, “The food street located at Hassan Square’s, Service Road has been demolished along with the market located behind Baitul Mukarram.” The official added, “The anti-encroachment operation from Hassan Square to Safari Park has been completed with the next phase of the operation removing encroachments located in Safoora Goth.” Further, the KDA State Enforcement Cell demolished Junagarh Lawn located near National Stadium. On the other hand, the Karachi local bodies demolished shops located near Burns Road using heaving machinery. A day earlier, the SC had ordered authorities to continue the anti-encroachment drive without any interruption and immediately remove encroachments. Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed issued the orders and directed the city be restored to its actual condition 30 years ago. He warned that no hurdle would be tolerated in the way of the anti-encroachment drive.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story