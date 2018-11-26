close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
Agencies
November 26, 2018
Joshi extends BD contract till WC 2019

Sports

A
Agencies
November 26, 2018

DHAKA: Having curiously missed out on selection to the 1999 World Cup, Sunil Joshi will have his first taste of international cricket’s showpiece 50-over event next summer.

The former Indian left-arm spinner’s tenure as spin consultant with the Bangladesh national team has been extended till the World Cup in England and Wales between May and July 2019, an almost natural progression considering he has been with the Asian side in the same capacity since August 2017.

