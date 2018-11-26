Hassan Prince stars in Lahore races

LAHORE: Hassan Prince ignited the racecourse with his fabulous stride to glory in the Khalid Bin Waleed Cup held here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Hassan Prince was favourite and it lived up to the expectation while in the November Cup in which no one was favourite, Marshal finished at the top. Apart from the two cup races, there were five Rambo Plate races scheduled for the day and in the opener. Amir’s Love did not disappointed the pundits by winning the first place and was followed by Bright Life while Baa Aytbar was third.

In the second race, Marshal was expected for an upset and it did in style by becoming first. Piyari Malangi secured the second place in this November Cup in which everyone was believed of having an equal chance. The third place went to Green One. The third race saw Push The Limits push the favourite aside for the top spot while Queen Esmeralda slipped to second place and the Nice One became third.

Silent Warrior silenced its critics by winning the fourth race and it was the Big Lady that fitted in to get second spot while Conflict Zone opened up at number three position.The fifth race had One Four Seven as the winner with Uzair Prince settling for a place while Safdar Princess finished third.

The Khalid Bin Waleed Cup which was the sixth race of the day had the favourite Hassan Prince taking the first position but unexpectedly place went to Speedo while one of the favourites Goleke Queen had to settle for a third position.The seventh and last race had Miss Ravi Road as the winner with Helena second place, Gambler Boy was third.