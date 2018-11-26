Talha, Fayyaz clinch doubles crown: Malik claims ITF Seniors 45 plus title for 12th year

LAHORE: Former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik (ZTBL) clinched the seniors 45 singles for the 12th time in the 33rd Maple Leaf ITF World Ranking Tennis Championship 2018 after defeating beat Jahanzeb Khan 6-2, 6-2 in the final played here at the PLTA Courts on Sunday.

Malik was in great form and played superb tennis to tame his opponent Jahanzeb Khan by 6-2, 6-2. It is a great honour for Malik to win this seniors’ title 12th year in a row, which he has also improved his world seniors ranking with this title triumph. Earlier, Malik won the seniors doubles 55 plus final, when he partnering with Nauman Aleem outlasted Rai Zahid/Dr Naveed 6-4, 6-2. The seniors 40 plus doubles match proved to be the most interesting and enthralling encounter of the concluding day, which was highly applauded by the spectators, who kept on bucking up and cheering for both teams. But in the end, Ashir Ali Khan and Fayyaz Khan emerged as winners when they managed to beat Talha Waheed and Maj Adnan by 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 after a royal battle.

Earlier, , Nouman Aleem beat Rai Zahid Zafer 6-2, 6-2 to clinch the 55 plus singles title while Pervaiz Bajwa/Naveed Najam overpowered Gul Hamid/Ashfaqan Chohan 6-1, 7-5 to bag 65 doubles title. Rai Zahid/Rao Iftikhar overcame M Babar/Brig Ghazfar 6-2, 6-4 to lift 60 doubles title.

Talha Waheed (Gas and Oil Pakistan) and Fayyaz Khan (LCWU) were the players who also managed to claim double crown in the ITF seniors world ranking tennis and also improved their world rankings in 35 and 45 plus categories respectively. Talha Waheed won 35 plus singles title by beating Ashir Ali Khan 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 while he, partnering with M Shakeel (30 Corps), also won the 35 doubles title by outplaying Irfanullah Khan and Shahzad Khan. Fayyaz Khan completed his double crown by winning 40 plus doubles while earlier, he won seniors 40 plus title by edging out M Shakeel 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.