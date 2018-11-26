Dascon bag Polo in Pink trophy

LAHORE: Dascon Construction Company clinched the Shaukat Khanum-sponsored Polo in Pink 2018 trophy after defeating Newage/Diamond Paints 7-5 in the final played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Dascon scored the opening goal of the match through Shahnawaz Ayaz Durrani, who struck a field goal. In the second chukker, Newage/Diamond Paints slammed an equaliser through Mir Huzaifa. In the highly-charged third chukker, five goals were scored with Newage thwarting three and Dascon two goals. Alman Jalil Azam and Mir Huzaifa struck one each for Newage while one was own goal in favouor of the winning side while from Dascon, Raja Arslan and Saqib hit one goal apiece, as Newage were enjoying 4-3 lead before end of the third chukker.

The fourth and decisive chukker saw dominance of Dascon and one-man-show of star of the main final Saqib Khan Khakwani, who hammered an impressive hat-trick to guide his team to title triumph. Newage succeeded in converting only one goal in the last chukker to finish the match at 5-7. Omar Asjad Malhi and Ahmad Nawaz Tiwana supervised the match as field umpires.

In the subsidiary final, Olympia overcame spirited Lahore Paradise Housing 5-4. Ahmed Ali Tiwana banged in a brace while Mumtaz Abbas, Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo and Raza Nawaz Tiwana struck one goal each for the winning side. From the losing side, Ahmad Nawaz Tiwana thwarted two goals while Hashim Kamal Agha and Ali Riaz hit one goal apiece.

Shaukat Khanum Director Medical Dr Asif Loya graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, LPC executive committee members Ahmad Nawaz Tiwana, Jawad Jameel Malik, Omar Saeed Niazi, Usman Haye, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Secretary General Col (R) Shoaib Aftab were also present on the occasion.