No Pak team featuring in AFC Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan football team former assistant coach Nasir Ismail said it was a huge setback that the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) did not give Pakistan any slot of the AFC Cup 2019.

“It’s really shocking that no team will be featuring in the 2019 AFC Cup due to club licensing issue,” Nasir told The News on Sunday.He urged Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to manage another trip for the winners of the ongoing Premier League.

“If Pakistan is not able to feature in the AFC Cup the PFF should at least try to give an alternate tour to the winners of the ongoing league as it will help them get some practice against tough foreign sides and will gain experience,” Nasir said.

The AFC the other day announced AFC Cup draws which did not have any Pakistani club because no club of the country fulfils the AFC Club Licensing regulations.Nasir urged the PFF to take action against those who were responsible for the mishap. “The PFF should take action against those whose laxity has deprived Pakistan of an AFC Cup slot,” Nasir was quick to add.

Nasir, who also serves as National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) coach in the Premier League, said that in order to complete the club licensing process the PFF should meet all the stakeholders and give them one month time for fulfilling the requirements.

“Those departments who will fulfill the requirements of club licensing should be included in the Premier League while the rest should be made limited to the knock-out events like the National Challenge Cup,” Nasir said. Nasir, who has been too critical of the existing football system, said that the AFC decision to deprive Pakistan of an AFC Cup slot has pulled the spirit out of the Premier League.

“It has made Premier League dull now,” he said. The PFF had sent the entry of the National Challenge Cup winners for the AFC Cup in June but it was turned down by the continental body on the ground that the club has not fulfilled the club licensing regulations.