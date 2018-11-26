Kohli steers India to series-levelling victory

SYDNEY Captain Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 61 to steer India to victory with two balls to spare in the third and final Twenty20 against Australia on Sunday, ensuring the series ended all square.

The prolific batsmen lived up to his reputation, coming in when the two openers fell in quick succession after an entertaining 68-run partnership to prevent Australia earning bragging rights ahead of their four Test series starting next month.

The home team won a nail-biting and rain-affected first match in Brisbane by four runs, with the second in Melbourne abandoned due to persistent showers. “I thought overall skill-wise we were better today,” said Kohli. “When out openers get into the zone they are difficult to stop. There were a few nervous moments in between, but (for me) it’s always easy when the guys at the top do what they do.”

After losing the toss and being told to bowl, India restricted Australia to 164-6, with all-rounder Krunal Pandya taking four wickets and D’Arcy Short top-scoring on 33.Despite losing, Australian captain Aaron Finch said he was proud of the team. “The way we fought was outstanding,” he said. “Still fair bit of work to do but we’re going in the right direction which is nice. Feeling good for the Tests.” Australia were boosted by strike bowler Mitchell Starc being back for his first T20 international in two years, replacing Jason Behrendorff.

He caused opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan trouble but they took apart Nathan Coulter-Nile at the other end, each cracking a huge six in plundering 29 runs off his first two overs.

Their confidence was soaring and the strokes were majestic as they hammered 22 off Marcus Stoinis’ opening over.Finch brought Starc back in desperation and he delivered, trapping Dhawan lbw for a highly-entertaining 41 off 22 balls. Adam Zampa then bowled Sharma for 23, giving them a glimmer of hope.

The spin combination of Zampa and Glenn Maxwell stymied the runs and it was game on when KL Rahul fell and Rishabh Pant went first ball, leaving India needing 56 off 36 deliveries. But Kohli was unstoppable, hitting two sixes and four fours as he guided his side home alongside Dinesh Karthik (not out 22).

Australia

D. Short lbw Pandya 33

A. Finch c Pandya b Yadav 28

G. Maxwell c Sharma b Pandya 13

B. McDermott lbw b Pandya 0

A. Carey c Kohli b Pandya 27

C. Lynn run out (Bumrah) 13

M. Stoinis not out 25

N. Coulter-Nile not out 13

Extras: (b1, lb2, w9) 12

Total: (six wickets, 20 overs) 164

Fall: 1-68 (Finch), 2-73 (Short), 3-73 (McDermott), 4-90 (Maxwell), 5-119 (Carey), 6-131 (Lynn)

DNB: A. Tye, A. Zampa, M. Starc

Bowling: Kumar 4-0-33-0, Bumrah 4-0-38-0, Ahmed 4-0-35-0, Yadav 4-0-19-1, Pandya 4-0-36-4

India

R. Sharma b Zampa 23

S. Dhawan lbw Starc 41

V. Kohli not out 61

KL.Rahul c Couler-Nile b Maxwell 14

R. Pant c Carey b Tye 0

D. Karthik not out 22

Extras: (lb1, w6) 7

Total: (four wickets, 19.4 overs) 168

Fall: 1-67 (Dhawan), 2-67 (Sharma), 3-108 (Rahul), 4-108 (Pant)

DNB: K. Pandya, B. Kumar, K. Yadav, J. Bumrah, K. Ahmed

Toss: Australia

Result: India won by six wickets. Series drawn 1-1

Umpires: Gerard Abood (AUS) and Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV umpire: Simon Fry (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).