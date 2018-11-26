Rimsha emerges outright winner in Faldo Golf trials

LAHORE: The four-day trials to select a three- member boys team and a two-member girls team for participation in the Nick Faldo Series Golf Championship due to be held in Vietnam early next year concluded at the Defence Raya Golf Course on Sunday.

The concluding moments were full of twists and turns as Rimsha Ijaz,one of the girl participants, emerged as the outright winner in these trials beating the boys with an impressive four rounds aggregate score of 287.

Still more interesting was the happening that her younger sister Parkha Ijaz ended as the runner-up in the under 21 years girls category but her aggregate score of 297 was more remarkable than the winners in boys section.

In the race for selection in the under-21 years age category, M. Arsalan of Lahore Gymkhana had the honour of getting picked up for national representation as he excelled over his adversaries in this age bracket and won the top position by virtue of his aggregate score of 316. He beat his closest opponent Rafay Raja (Rawalpindi) by a margin of five strokes. The four rounds score attained by Arsalan were 77 in the first round,74 in the second round, 83 in the third round and 82 in the final round.

The successful one in the age category under 18 years was M.Saqib of Lahore Garrison. With four rounds scores of 77,73,75 and 78 ,he managed a winning aggregate of 303 beating his closest competitor Junaid Irfan(KGC) by eleven strokes. Under 16 years champion turned out to be Damil Ataullah(Lahore Garrison) with a four days score of 305 and runner-up in this category was Syed Yashal Shah(KGC).His score was 326. Dr Ali announced that the final selected ones are: Girls: Humna Amjad (Under 16 years) and Rimsha Ijaz (under 21 years). In Boys section those selected are: M. Arsalan (under 21 years); M. Saqib (under 18 years); Damil Ataullah (under 16 years).

At the conclusion of the four days Nick Faldo trials President Pakistan Golf Federation Lt Gen (retd) Hilal Hussain gave away the prizes to the top performers in the presence of Asad I.A.Khan, Vice President PGF.