PIMS to operationalise 2 incinerators next month

Islamabad: After receiving a modern, imported incinerator early this month, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences has planned to operationalise it early next month to burn its infectious waste by itself.

Another incinerator will reach the hospital, the largest government one in Islamabad, in December and it, too, will be operational by the end of the month. Currently, the PIMS has contracted out the collection and incineration of its infectious waste to the Rawalpindi-based and Attock Refinery Limited-owned National Cleaner Production Centre, while the non-infectious waste is disposed of by the city’s civic agency, CDA.

The NCPC charges it Rs80 per kg for the service with the amount totalling more than Rs10 million annually. According to PIMS executive director Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood, the installation of the incinerator is underway.

"We've put the incinerator in place, while work is underway to supply electricity, gas and water to it. The next week, a foreign team will ready it for the test run, which is likely to take place in the first week of December. The incinerator will become operational in the first week of December," he told 'The News'.

The PIMS executive director said the hospital would get another incinerator in the next month, which would be operationalised by the end of the month. He said each incinerator had a capacity to burn 80-100kg waste an hour, while the supplier was bound by contract to ensure its operation and maintenance for three years.

Dr Raja Amjad said the installation of two incinerators would prevent halt to waste incineration. “Even if one (incinerator) goes out of order, the other will continue burning waste and thus, ruling out the possibility of the suspension of waste incineration,” he said.

The PIMS ED said the hospital had the Pak-EPA NOC for the installation and operation of the incinerators. employees: The Paramedical Staff Association of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has announced to oppose plans of the Federal Government to make PIMS an autonomous body and run it through a board of governors.

Referring to a recent meeting of task force on health, the general secretary of the association Saeedullah Khan Marwat said that any such decision to change status of PIMS and employees would not be acceptable. He said the paramedics were already passing through mental agony due to increasing rush of patients in the hospital. “Any injustice with them will create more problems for them,” he said.

It may be pointed out here that the Prime Minister's Task Force on Health is working on changing status of PIMS and Federal Government Services Hospital and turning them into autonomous institutions. The move is aimed at offering employees opt for autonomous body otherwise they might be sent to surplus pool. The Head of Departments of PIMS and paramedics while attending a recent meeting of task force at PIMS opposed the proposed plan.