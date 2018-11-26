SNGPL tocut off supply to compressor users

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has initiated a campaign against users of gas compressors.

Every year in winter, excessive use of geyser and heater create a huge demand-supply gap. In this situation, some consumers use gas compressor which is not only a potential threat to their lives but also results in significant reduction of gas pressure in the neighbouring houses. To counter the situation, SNGPL has announced launching a campaign against the use of gas compressor; hence gas connection of consumers using compressor, will be disconnected for a period of three months. The consumer will also have to pay reconnection charges and fine at the end of the three-month period for restoration of gas connection. SNGPL has also started advertising campaign to inform consumers about the campaign against use of compressors.

Hospitals: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid started visiting hospitals in southern districts of the province from Sunday. In the first leg of her visits, she inspected Dera Ghazi Khan District Headquarters Teaching Hospital. Adviser to Chief Minister on Health Hanif Khan Pitafi accompanied the minister.

The health minister and the adviser to CM also talked with patients and their relatives. The health minister directed the hospital administration to monitor vigilantly the attendance of staff and do not allow unnecessary use of cell phone during duty hours. The minister directed the medical superintendent to make the newly built block of the hospital functional as early as possible. Hanif Khan Pitafi said that he made frequent visits to the DHQ hospital for timely completion of the new block. “Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is also keenly taking interest in making functional the new block. No stone will remain unturned for providing state-of-the-art health facilities to South Punjab” said the adviser.

During her visit to Muzaffargarh, the health minister inspected Racep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital and DHQ hospital. “No emergency delivery case should be refused” she directed the hospital administration. She directed the officials concerned to make arrangements for better hygiene conditions and availability of sufficient drug stock. She directed the medical superintendents to hold weekly open courts under the open-door policy of the PTI government

Both the elected representatives and government functionaries should join hands for strengthening the health facilities, the health minister said. She also said on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan the emergencies of public sector hospital were being strengthened in the first phase. In addition to that, mid-term and long-term initiatives were also in the pipeline” she concluded.

Face pain: The noted professor of neurosurgery at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences of Lahore General Hospital, Dr Khalid Mahmood, gave demonstration of the treatment of face pain disease without surgery during a conference on the disease of trigeminal neuralgia. Prof Khalid Mahmood said that in the past the diseases of brain and face were much difficult and odd for the patients but with the passage of time latest research had made it much easier to treat them. He said that patients suffering from trigeminal neuralgia could now get rid of this difficulty within a short time. The young doctors participating in the event from all over the country appreciated the efforts of Dr Khalid Mahmood who introduced revolutionary method of treatment in the neurosciences field.