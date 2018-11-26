close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
INP
Rs10 hike in metro bus fare proposed

Lahore

I
INP
November 26, 2018

The transport department on Sunday proposed Rs10 hike in fares of the metro bus service operating in the province. Sources in the transport department said passengers will be charged Rs20 for the first 10 kilometres but Rs10 hike has been proposed for the fare beyond 10kms.

The proposal comes in light of the government’s decision to decrease the subsidy granted on metro bus fares, sources said. It has also been decided that the card system for Speedo bus service should be ended. Passengers will be able to travel on the Speedo bus by paying fares, the sources added. Earlier, cards had been launched for the Speedo bus service and passengers were not allowed to travel without their cards.

Comments

