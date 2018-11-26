Cold, dry forecast

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather was observed in the city here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very cold weather is expected in northern areas of the country. No rainfall was recorded at any city. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -05°C while in Lahore, it was 11°C, maximum was 25°C and humidity level was 34 percent.