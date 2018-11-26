close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
AFP
November 26, 2018
Israel re-arrests Palestinian Jerusalem governor

World

AFP
November 26, 2018

JERUSALEM: Israeli police arrested the Palestinian governor of Jerusalem for the second time in as many months, a spokesman said Sunday, after reports of an investigation related to a land sale. Adnan Gheith was arrested in east Jerusalem overnight, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in a statement, without providing further details. Israeli security forces would not comment beyond saying the arrest had to do with money-related issues. Gheith will be brought for a remand hearing in the Jerusalem magistrate’s court later in the day and details of the allegations against him may be released then.

Comments

