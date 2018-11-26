close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
AFP
November 26, 2018
6.4-magnitude quake hits Iran

World

AFP
November 26, 2018

TEHRAN: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck western Iran near its border with Iraq on Sunday night, the same area where another temblor last year killed over 600 people. There were no immediate reports of casualties.Sunday night’s earthquake struck near Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran’s Kermanshah province, which suffered half of the casualties from last year’s quake and where some still remain homeless. The earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers, making it very shallow. Shallow earthquakes have broader damage. The earthquake was felt as far away as the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

