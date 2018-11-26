Judge issues arrest warrant for Fujimori ally over corruption probe

LIMA: A Peruvian judge issued an international arrest warrant for an ally of jailed opposition leader Keiko Fujimori in relation to the same money laundering probe that has seen former president Alberto Fujimori´s daughter locked up for three years of preventative detention. Judge Richard Concepcion Carhuancho also ordered Jaime Yoshiyama to join Fujimori in pre-trial detention for three years.

Yoshiyama ran for vice-president at the 2011 election when Keiko Fujimori first lost a presidential run-off. She is accused of accepting $1.2 million in illicit party funding from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht for her 2011 presidential campaign. Yoshiyama is currently recovering in Miami following an operation on his face, his lawyer said. In his ruling issued in the early hours of Saturday morning, Carhuancho ordered businessman Augusto Bedoya, one of Fujimori´s campaign leaders in 2011, not to leave Peru in the next three years. The judge said “Yoshiyama´s conduct in evading justice” by leaving the country meant “pre-trial detention becomes indispensable.” Prosecutors have accused a total of 11 people linked to Fujimori´s Popular Force party of running “a criminal organization” in order to raise illicit funding for her 2011 campaign. Seven of those are in pre-trial detention.