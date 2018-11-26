Swiss voters back insurance company spying

GENEVA: Swiss voters on Sunday approved a law that gives insurance companies broad leeway to spy on suspected welfare cheats despite a European Court of Human Rights ruling saying that amounted to invasion of privacy.

The measure was passed in a referendum that saw two other proposals — a bid to give Swiss judges supremacy over international courts, and a call for incentives to stop cows’ horns being cut off — rejected, according to provisional results from the GFS Bern polling firm and public broadcaster RTS.

The poll was part of Switzerland’s direct democracy system, in which voters cast ballots on national issues four times a year. Insurers in the wealthy Alpine nation had long spied on customers suspected of making false claims. But that came to a stop following the European Court of Human Rights ruling in 2016.

The government insisted however that such surveillance was necessary to curb insurance fraud and to turn keep costs low for all. Following the European court’s repudiation, Bern updated its legislation in a bid to restore surveillance powers to insurers and put it to voters.

An estimated 64.7 percent of voters backed the government’s new law.

‘No’ to cow horns

The cow horn initiative was launched by livestock farmer Armin Capaul, who captured widespread media attention after he secured the more than 100,000 signatures needed to force a vote in an upstart campaign that began with few resources and no political support. The proposal did not call for a ban on dehorning but sought a constitutional amendment that would have created incentives for farmers to let horns grow. Capaul told AFP in October that his campaign was inspired by conversations he had with his herd in his home of Perrefitte, a municipality northwest Switzerland. After his initiative was rejected, with an estimated 55 percent voting against, Capaul said that his larger effort to protect cattle from unnecessary human abuse had not been a failure.