Russia strikes Syrian rebel targets over ‘chlorine’ attack

MOSCOW: Russia on Sunday said it had launched strikes on Syrian “terrorist” groups it accused of carrying out a chlorine attack the previous day.

“Air strikes were carried out by Russian air force planes,” defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in comments reported by TASS state news agency.Russia’s defence ministry spokesman said earlier that Syrian rebel fighters used chemical weapons containing chlorine in an attack Saturday on the regime-held city of Aleppo.

Russia carried out strikes after identifying the attackers’ positions and finding evidence they could use such weapons again, Konashenkov said.“As a result of the strikes, all of the rebel fighter targets were destroyed,” he added.

Syrian state media and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor reported that around 100 Syrians were hospitalised with breathing difficulties in the regime-controlled city after an attack allegedly using “toxic gas”.

The monitor said air strikes then hit the edges of the last opposition Idlib bastion on Sunday, adding that they were most likely carried out by Russia.Russia’s defence spokesman said earlier that the shells fired at residential areas of Aleppo were “filled with chlorine”, calling this a preliminary conclusion backed up by the victims’ symptoms.

On Saturday evening, “terrorist groups” in an area of the Idlib buffer zone controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham jihadist group fired grenade launchers loaded with “explosives apparently containing chlorine”, Konashenkov said.

Counter-attacks by the Islamic State group have killed at least 47 US-backed fighters over two days as the jihadists struck from their embattled holdout in eastern Syria, a war monitor said Saturday. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Kurdish-led alliance supported by a US-led coalition is battling to expel the jihadists from a pocket in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor on the Iraqi border.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said the jihadists launched “three separate assaults” on Saturday. The monitor said the counter-attacks targeted the villages of Al-Bahra and Gharanij and an area close to the Al-Tanak oilfield, which is commercially active but is also an SDF military position.

SDF spokesman Mustefa Bali confirmed “a series of attacks” led by IS in these three locations and said fighting had taken place all day, with the Kurdish-led ground forces receiving coalition air support. The fighting on Saturday alone killed 29 SDF fighters, taking its total losses over the last two days to at least 47, said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman. Thirty-nine IS jihadists have been killed — some in the ground clashes, others in air strikes — over the same period, the Observatory said.