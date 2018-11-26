Syrian regime accuses armed groups of ‘toxic gas’ attack

DAMASCUS: Syria’s regime has accused armed groups of carrying out a "toxic gas" attack that left dozens of people struggling to breathe and prompted government ally Russia to launch retaliatory air strikes on Sunday.

Around 100 Syrians were hospitalised with breathing difficulties after the alleged chemical attack in the regime-held city of Aleppo on Saturday, state media and a monitor said. Russia accused Jihadists of being behind the alleged chlorine attack, and carried out the first air raids in months on the outskirts of a major rebel bastion west of the city.

It was the latest accusation of a chemical attack in Syria’s grinding seven-year civil war, which has killed more than 360,000 people and displaced millions. State news agency Sana reported "107 cases of breathing difficulties", after what health official Ziad Hajj Taha said was a "probable" chlorine attack on Aleppo city.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said a total of 94 people were hospitalised, but most had been discharged, after "the smell of chlorine" was reported in the city.

On Saturday, an AFP photographer saw dozens of civilians, including women and children, stream into an Aleppo hospital, some on stretchers or carried in by their relatives. The injured seemed to be dizzy and breathing with difficulty.

Staff gave them oxygen masks, through which they breathed for 15-minute sessions, either sitting or lying down.