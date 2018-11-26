Atletico denied long-awaited win over Barca

EIBAR, Spain: Atletico Madrid came within a whisker of their first league win over Barcelona in eight years on Saturday only for Ousmane Dembele to dash their hopes with a dramatic equaliser in injury-time.

Diego Costa looked to have decided a dreary contest at the Wanda Metropolitano when he headed in his first La Liga goal since February with 13 minutes left.Atletico would have gone top of the table but instead, Barca produced another fightback as Dembele, on as a substitute, slid home a cool finish in the 90th minute to earn the visitors a 1-1 draw.

Diego Simeone was asked after the match what his team had lacked. “Four minutes,” he said, grinning.Costa almost had it, scoring his first goal in 18 league games to surely end Atletico’s joyless run against Barca, which stretches back to February 2010. But Dembele found some redemption with a clinical finish when it mattered most.