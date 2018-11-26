close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
November 26, 2018
Pakistan register third win in Veterans World Cup

Sports

November 26, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan won their third consecutive match in Veterans World Cup, beating South Africa by a huge margin of 145 runs at the Jubilee Oval Ground in Sydney.

South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl. Pakistan posted a handsome total of 274 for the loss of five wickets in the allotted 45 overs. Opener Ghaffar Kazmi slammed 100 not out. His innings included 10 fours. Dastagir Butt scored 71 and former ODI player Sajid Ali scored 53.

B Coker took three wickets for 60. South Africa managed only 129 for the loss of eight wickets in 45 overs. K Jackson was the top scorer with 38 runs. Javed Hafeez took two wickets.Ghaffar was given Man of the Match award.In other matches, Sri Lanka beat Wales by two wickets, Australia beat England by seven wickets and New Zealand beat Canada by 14 runs.

