Children behind wheels

The Police Traffic Reforms Committee in Lahore has announced that to legalise the many underage drivers on the roads the age for driving licences for motor vehicles will be lowered to 16 years in Punjab. Till now this age has been 18 years. The step followed instructions on traffic reforms outlined by the Lahore High Court. Some questions need to be asked about the wisdom of this step. While it is true there are many unauthorised youth drivers on the roads, some aged no more than 12 or 13 years old, there needs to be some thought as to whether it is wise to deal with this problem by simply lowering the age. The driving age in most European countries stands between 17 and 18 years while the same is true for India and the UK. The US maintains an age of 16 years in most states but this has come under increased debate there too.

The debate essentially focuses around the fact that a motor vehicle can act as a weapon and take away lives as a result of misjudgment or error. This is especially true on Pakistan’s chaotic roads. Do we really want children to be controlling steering wheels? The problem also is that regulations regarding testing before the issuance of licences are only rarely implemented and most young drivers obtain their papers without a written or practical test.

When the law is being violated it does not seem sensible to try and reduce the occurrence by relaxing laws. While few figures are available, traffic accidents are one of the major reasons for death in the country especially among the young. There have been many isolated reports of reckless driving by teens or children even below that age. It is difficult to mention the agony both of the victim and the driver. Of course it is true that teaching children and young people about safe driving and road rules could bring many benefits. This should be the focus of any campaign to make our cities safer. A great deal of responsibility is involved in handling a vehicle. Very few adult drivers are familiar with traffic regulations or proper driving techniques. Until we are in a position to impart this knowledge to all those on the roads, and especially to our young people, it may prove to be a foolhardy step to reduce the driving age especially as this could encourage parents to hand over vehicles to even younger children.