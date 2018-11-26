Healthcare for the elderly

Senior citizens in our country are neglected in all aspects. Whenever people write about their plight, they conveniently ignore to talk about the health of the elderly. Every year, with the beginning of winter, many articles appear in newspapers warning elderly people to take protective measures against the cold. However, no steps are taken at the government level to provide healthcare facilities to old citizens.

In order to save senior citizens from getting life-threatening diseases, the healthcare authorities must initiate a programme with the help of WHO and other donor agencies that can provide anti-flu and anti-pneumonia vaccines for the elderly. Senior citizens must be issued a medical card through which they can get free of cost annual flu injections. It is difficult for a majority of senior citizens to afford these injections, therefore, the government should take initiative to provide healthcare facilities to these people.

Lt Col (r) Arshad Nasim Qureshi

Islamabad