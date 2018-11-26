Kartarpur opening

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The opening of the Kartarpur corridor is a landmark decision as it could lead to ease the tension between Pakistan and India. Establishing people-to-people contact and promoting religious tourism will help improve the relationship of the two countries.
Opportunities like these must be explored even further to develop friendly ties between the two neighbours.
Aamir Khan Wagan
Larkana
