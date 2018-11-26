close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
November 26, 2018
Kartarpur opening

Newspost

November 26, 2018

The opening of the Kartarpur corridor is a landmark decision as it could lead to ease the tension between Pakistan and India. Establishing people-to-people contact and promoting religious tourism will help improve the relationship of the two countries.

Opportunities like these must be explored even further to develop friendly ties between the two neighbours.

Aamir Khan Wagan

Larkana

