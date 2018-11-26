close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
November 26, 2018
The other side of growth

Newspost

November 26, 2018

With the rapid growth of technology, our way of living and communicating has utterly changed. On social media, everyone has the pass to write whatever he/she feels.

While it is good to have a platform where people can engage in intelligent debates, it has been noticed that many young people talk down to adults and don’t listen to what they have to say. In our society, morality and respectful behaviour is fading away and becoming history.

Prof K K Mushtaq

Sialkot

