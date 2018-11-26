A true luminary

This refers to the editorial ‘Fahmida Riaz’ (November 23). The nation has lost a true luminary who represented the voice of resistance through her works. The vacuum created by her death will be difficult to fill. Back in the 1980s, during the dictatorial regime in Pakistan, she was forced to leave the country. The legacy of Fahmida Riaz can be kept alive through liberal arts. Liberal thoughts and education is based on the foundation of independent thinking and secularism which opposes inequality of opportunity, elitist economic model and promotes compassion, pacifism, peace, critical thinking, respect for universal application of rule of law, a justice system that isn’t fearful of religious fanaticism, freedom of expression, and above all democratic norms and values that protect the inviolable rights of minorities. Fahmida Riaz stood for the foregoing ideals and was the voice of resistance. The most appropriate way to pay her tribute will be to keep this voice alive.

Dr Zafar I Qureshi

Lahore