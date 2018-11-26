Three held with arms in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Barki police arrested three men and recovered weapons from their possession. The arrested persons were identified as Qurban, Arshad and Riaz. Meanwhile, City Traffic police closed Faisal Chowk to traffic on Sunday evening, due to a rally. After the dispersion of the rally, police removed the diversions and restored the traffic.
LAHORE: Barki police arrested three men and recovered weapons from their possession. The arrested persons were identified as Qurban, Arshad and Riaz. Meanwhile, City Traffic police closed Faisal Chowk to traffic on Sunday evening, due to a rally. After the dispersion of the rally, police removed the diversions and restored the traffic.
Comments