Retired NLF employees demand gratuity

Rawalpindi: Former president of the National Labour Federation (NLF) Shamsur Rehman has demanded immediate release of gratuity of retired employees of the HMC, Taxila. In a statement issued here on Sunday, the labour leader said around 200 employees of HMC who retired during the last one month were yet to receive their gratuity. Swati pointed out that retired employees were facing great hardship due to non-payment of their dues. “The government should immediately release funds to provide relief to retired workers who now have no sources of income,” he said.