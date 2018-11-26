Varsity rejects video about illegal appointments

MARDAN: The administration of Women University has rejected a video uploaded on the social media about the illegal means used in appointment of staff. A statement by the university spokesman said that selection on merit and transparency in appointments of staff and faculty is the top priority of the vice chancellor.

The statement claimed a letter pad containing the logo of Women University, Mardan has been used in the video that went viral. The spokesman called it a conspiracy to defame the university and asked the government to take strict action against the culprits who issued the fake appointment letters.