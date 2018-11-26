close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

Cold, dry weather forecast for most country

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather was observed in the city here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very cold weather is expected in northern areas of the country.

No rainfall was recorded at any city. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -05°C while in Lahore, it was 11°C, maximum was 25°C and humidity level was 34 percent.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan