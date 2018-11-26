Cop killed in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 50-year-old police constable was killed by a speeding bike near Qurban Line on Sunday. Victim Khalid Pervez was deployed at Qurban Line. He was crossing the road near Qurban Line when a speeding bike hit and injured him. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
