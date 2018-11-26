Cleanliness drive in Lahore

LAHORE: To ensure improved cleanliness in the union councils of Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone, Albayrak Waste Management has started special cleanliness awareness campaign under the “Clean & Green Punjab” campaign. An event was held at Kotwali Chowk on Circular Road on Sunday to create awareness among the people about proper waste management.

Lime and rose water were sprinkled in the area following a special cleanliness operation. Albayrak team established a camp on the road, showcasing awareness literature. The team requested the residents, shopkeepers and pedestrians to dispose of their waste in the bins and containers. A walk was also arranged in which sanitary staff, Albayrak officials and locals participated.