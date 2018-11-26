Elections of teachers’ body held in TT Singh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Elections of district chapter of Tanzeem Asataza Pakistan were held here on Sunday under the supervision of Faisalabad GC University lecturer Hafiz Ziaur Rehman.
The new office-bearers are Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum (president), Ghulam Mustafa Manj (general secretary), M Sharif (joint secretary, M Shabbir (finance secretary) and Abdul Rehman Shakir (secretary information.
For Toba tehsil, Hafiz M Hanzala has been elected as president and Abdul Rehman as general secretary. For Kamalia tehsil, M Iqbal Jat has been elected as president and Hafiz Mujibur Rehman as general secretary. For Pirmahal tehsil, Javed Goraya has been elected as president and M Afzaal as general secretary.
