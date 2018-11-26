close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
Elections of teachers’ body held in TT Singh

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018

TOBA TEK SINGH: Elections of district chapter of Tanzeem Asataza Pakistan were held here on Sunday under the supervision of Faisalabad GC University lecturer Hafiz Ziaur Rehman.

The new office-bearers are Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum (president), Ghulam Mustafa Manj (general secretary), M Sharif (joint secretary, M Shabbir (finance secretary) and Abdul Rehman Shakir (secretary information.

For Toba tehsil, Hafiz M Hanzala has been elected as president and Abdul Rehman as general secretary. For Kamalia tehsil, M Iqbal Jat has been elected as president and Hafiz Mujibur Rehman as general secretary. For Pirmahal tehsil, Javed Goraya has been elected as president and M Afzaal as general secretary.

