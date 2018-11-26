Strong Pakistan PTI’s mission, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that raising people’s living standard by providing them with basic facilities are our main preferences.

Talking to different delegations which called on him at his office on Sunday, the chief minister said that stable economy, strong Pakistan and prosperous people are missions of the PTI government and we will keep working on it.

“We are working hard to bring New Pakistan into practical form nevertheless every one of us has played his part. He said that they are working hard to bring the dream of New Pakistan come true” said the CM.

Every work in Punjab is being done on merit as the only mission of the PTI government is to serve public, the CM said adding that they will give relief to public by promoting good governance and the rule of law likewise under the vibrant leadership of Imran Khan, corruption will be eradicated from the country.

He said that country cannot move forward without stabilising economy and it will get strengthened if we work with good will and honesty. He said that strategy is being devised in order to attract investors and it is hoped that positive policies of the government will bring foreign investment here. Punjab is most appropriate province for investment and we will provide peaceful environment and all needful resources to investors.

He said public service and development of Pakistan is mission of our government and thinking of it as a noble cause we are taking steps in this regard. Unlikely, previous leaders who used to make just claims, reforms are being introduced in every sector.

He said the PTI government is vigilant to fulfil all promises being made to public and we are passionate to bring a real change. Public service and development of country will give people new and prosperous Pakistan. He said they are ready to confront every challenge in order to attain New Pakistan and we will not tolerate any hindrance in this regard.