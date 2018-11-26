close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
MD
Monitoring Desk
November 26, 2018
Investigators trace path of Chinese consulate attackers

National

MD
Monitoring Desk
November 26, 2018

KARACHI: Investigation agencies made a major breakthrough on Sunday as they traced the path used by terrorists for Friday’s attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi, according to Geo News report.

“The attackers reached Karachi via Hub on the morning of the attack,” sources said. “From Hub, the attackers took the Sher Shah Road for Mai Kolachi and reached the Chinese consulate through the Boat Basin route,” sources added. The sources said terrorists conducted recce of the area before attacking it and they used a rented car.

“CCTV footage of their path is being obtained,” the sources continued. On Friday morning, Pakistani security forces foiled an attack on the Chinese consulate in the Clifton Block-4 area of the city.

