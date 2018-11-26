close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

Kartarpur Corridor to bring Pakistan, India closer: Bisaria

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has said that steps taken to open Kartarpur corridor will be helpful in bringing India and Pakistan closer.

While talking to The News he said that Indian president would take one step forward to put the region on the new path of peace by laying foundation of corridor in Indian territory today and in response to this Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan would come another step ahead in this direction during the ceremony in Kartarpur to be held on November 28.

Bisaria said that coming of two Indian central ministers to attend Kartarpur ceremony would be a big achievement toward the improvement of Indo-Pak relations after two years. He said that he would reach Lahore with Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and would take himself control of looking after guests and journalists arriving from India.

Bisaria terms holding of reception on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in the honour of Indian guests and journalists a good sign which would also be attended by Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story