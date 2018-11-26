Punjab Police officer wins prestigious global award

ISLAMABAD: A senior Pakistani police officer has been named among world’s 40 best police officers by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) for his leadership in law enforcement and community service.

Faisal Mukhtar, who is currently serving as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in the Punjab police, has been nominated by IACP, the world’s largest and most influential professional association for the police leaders.

This award programme is designed to recognise 40 law enforcement professionals under the age of 40 from around the world that demonstrate leadership and exemplify commitment to their profession.

With more than 30,000 members in 150 countries, the US-based IACP is a recognised leader in global policing. IACP arranges annual police conference in US in which leaders from law enforcement from around the globe participate. There is special ceremony in the conference in which this award is given. This year the ceremony was organised in Orlando, where US President Donald Trump addressed the world law enforcement leaders.

Faisal, aged 38, has also won the Hubert Humphrey Fellowship in 2016. As Humphrey scholar, he partnered with the district probation department to implement rehabilitation practices for the prisoners released on probation and parole.

Faisal was inspired to join law enforcement after meeting a police officer who would later become his mentor. He realised that helping others was his passion, and he has continued to do that through improving the police force. Based on his vision Faisal implemented a number of police welfare projects to reduce stress and improve mental health and build resiliency among Punjab’s officers.

Faisal empowered women police officers by posting them as assistant station clerk, a managerial position in police stations, for the first time in the district police. He introduced a “respect for all” policy in his department. Along with the new policy, he developed behavioral training programmes to educate the officers on the policy. These initiatives improved community-police relations.

Faisal worked to improve his department as he has created outreach programmes to create positive change in the community. For example, he established a vehicle driving training school that decreased the number of traffic crashes and increased the organisation of traffic in Punjab.