Terrorists want to divide nation: minister

KALAYA: State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Sunday said the terrorists wanted to divide the countrymen, adding, all Pakistanis were united to foil the nefarious designs of the inimical forces.

He was speaking to the elders and notables at the district headquarters after visiting the blast site. After landing in Kalaya by a chopper, the state minister visited the site of the blast. He offered fateha for the souls and comforted the bereaved families, which met him at the Kalaya Darbar.

The minister later met a delegation of the elders and notables at the district headquarters. Expressing solidarity with the victims of the blast, Shehryar Afridi said he shared the grief of the affected families and was equally saddened by the precious loss of lives in the blast.

The minister said that anti-Pakistan elements wanted to create instability and fear through such acts of violence after the law-enforcement agencies defeated terrorists and restored peace.

Shehryar Afridi said the tribal people had rendered tremendous sacrifices, side by side with law-enforcement personnel. “They deserve praise for their courage to defy violent elements in so many ways,” he added. The minister announced Rs1 million each for the family losing one member, Rs500,000 each for critically injured and Rs100,000 each for one suffering minor injuries.